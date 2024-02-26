'He betrayed the Queen' - DONALD TRUMP says he wouldn't offer Prince HARRY any protection if he were President



Monday, February 26, 2024 – Former US President, Donald Trump has slammed Prince Harry for his disloyalty to the former Queen of England and said he would not offer him any protection.

The former President made the remarks at the CPAC conference in Washington DC, where he was set to deliver a speech that would electrify his conservative supporters from across the country.

Trump expressed his outrage at the Biden administration for “protecting Harry” by keeping his immigration status secret. He said, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

“I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done.”

The comment came a day after Prince Harry faced a court hearing over allegations that he had falsified his immigration documents to the US by hiding his past drug use, which he admitted in his memoir Spare.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, had filed a lawsuit against the Prince, who had the backing of Biden’s Department of Homeland Security.

Although several reports speculated that the Duke of Sussex used the ‘drug’ case to sell his book, his memoir isn’t solid proof that he took drugs.