Footballer JENNI HERMOSO speaks on LUIS RUBIALES kiss-gate scandal, says the last six months have been 'tough'

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Spain's football star, Jenni Hermoso has spoken about the controversy surrounding former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales' unsolicited kiss.
Speaking at a press conference for the first time since
Rubiales was forced to resign after kissing her on the lips in the wake of
Spain's World Cup final victory over England, the 33-year-old midfielder
reflected upon a difficult six months as she prepared for her country's Nations
League final clash with France.
She said on Tuesday: 'For me, it's very important to play in
another final, to continue here. I feel good, football continues to give me the
life I need.
'I want to continue enjoying games with my national team and
with my Tigres team, and I continue to enjoy this sport.
'If we win tomorrow, Spain will have made history again.'
Rubiales' actions, which have since resulted in a three-year
FIFA ban from all football-related activity, and prompted boycotts of Spanish
national teams.
Hermoso, who plays her club football in Mexico, found
herself at the centre of the controversy and admitted that it has been tough
for her.
She said: 'I'm lucky to be back in a final after six very
long months. Today I'm enjoying football, competing with Spain to win another
tournament.
'A lot has happened since then. It has been a hard process
of understanding many things.
'I'm still playing football and the only thing I want is to
continue enjoying myself wearing this shirt.'
Last September, Hermoso filed a criminal complaint against
Rubiales - who initially refused to resign from his role - and prosecutors
filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault and coercion two days
later.
Rubiales, 46, remains under criminal investigation in Spain
and denies any wrongdoing.
In December, a court handed down a restraining order which
prohibited Rubiales from going within 200 metres of Hermoso, or contacting her.
In January, she appeared before a judge at Madrid's High
Court to give her version of the events that followed Spain's 1-0 win over
England in Sydney back in August.
Hermoso confirmed the same version of events she had
previously given to prosecutors, stating the kiss 'was unexpected and at no
time consensual,' according to Marca.
Speaking to the media as she left the court, Hermoso said:
'Everything went well. I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year. Everything is in
the hands of justice.
'Thank you very much for the support you have given me and
for many of you treating things so well. I appreciate it.
'The process will take its course.'
0 Comments