Footballer JENNI HERMOSO speaks on LUIS RUBIALES kiss-gate scandal, says the last six months have been 'tough'



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Spain's football star, Jenni Hermoso has spoken about the controversy surrounding former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales' unsolicited kiss.

Speaking at a press conference for the first time since Rubiales was forced to resign after kissing her on the lips in the wake of Spain's World Cup final victory over England, the 33-year-old midfielder reflected upon a difficult six months as she prepared for her country's Nations League final clash with France.

She said on Tuesday: 'For me, it's very important to play in another final, to continue here. I feel good, football continues to give me the life I need.

'I want to continue enjoying games with my national team and with my Tigres team, and I continue to enjoy this sport.

'If we win tomorrow, Spain will have made history again.'

Rubiales' actions, which have since resulted in a three-year FIFA ban from all football-related activity, and prompted boycotts of Spanish national teams.

Hermoso, who plays her club football in Mexico, found herself at the centre of the controversy and admitted that it has been tough for her.

She said: 'I'm lucky to be back in a final after six very long months. Today I'm enjoying football, competing with Spain to win another tournament.

'A lot has happened since then. It has been a hard process of understanding many things.

'I'm still playing football and the only thing I want is to continue enjoying myself wearing this shirt.'

Last September, Hermoso filed a criminal complaint against Rubiales - who initially refused to resign from his role - and prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault and coercion two days later.

Rubiales, 46, remains under criminal investigation in Spain and denies any wrongdoing.

In December, a court handed down a restraining order which prohibited Rubiales from going within 200 metres of Hermoso, or contacting her.

In January, she appeared before a judge at Madrid's High Court to give her version of the events that followed Spain's 1-0 win over England in Sydney back in August.

Hermoso confirmed the same version of events she had previously given to prosecutors, stating the kiss 'was unexpected and at no time consensual,' according to Marca.

Speaking to the media as she left the court, Hermoso said: 'Everything went well. I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year. Everything is in the hands of justice.

'Thank you very much for the support you have given me and for many of you treating things so well. I appreciate it.

'The process will take its course.'