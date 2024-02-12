ELIUD KIPCHOGE breaks silence over the tragic death of his rival and World Marathon Record holder KELVIN KIPTUM – You won’t believe what he said

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge has mourned the death of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum, the man who had vowed to upstage him.

Through an official statement, Kipchoge remarked that Kiptum was a rising star with a whole life ahead of him and destined to achieve incredible greatness.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of the Marathon World record holder and rising star Kelvin Kiptum," he stated.

Kipchoge further commiserated with the family of the 24-year-old athlete who died in a gruesome accident in the wee hours of Monday morning.

"I offer my deepest condolences to his young family. May God comfort you during this trying time,” he added.

In October 2023, during the Chicago Marathon, Kiptum broke Kipchoge's record after clocking 2:00:35.

Expressing his elation at the feat, Kiptum would later reveal that he did not expect to break a world record let alone eclipse the greatest marathoner of all time.

Eliud Kipchoge would later note that he was not surprised that Kiptum broke his world record in Chicago.

However, he expressed his satisfaction that he had paved the way for the young generation to soar.

Besides Kipchoge, other athletes both in Kenya and internationally sent their condolence messages, describing the late Kiptum as a bonafide star.

The accident that claimed Kiptum's life occurred between Eldoret and Kaptagat when his vehicle lost control and veered off the road landing into a nearby ditch.

Kiptum was scheduled to compete in a Marathon in Rotterdam in April, where he had expressed his interest in becoming the first man to run an official marathon in under two hours.

