ELIUD KIPCHOGE breaks silence over the tragic death of his rival and World Marathon Record holder KELVIN KIPTUM – You won’t believe what he said

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge has mourned the death of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum, the man who had vowed to upstage him.
Through an official statement,
Kipchoge remarked that Kiptum was a rising star with a whole life ahead of him
and destined to achieve incredible greatness.
"I am deeply saddened by
the tragic passing of the Marathon World record holder and rising star Kelvin
Kiptum," he stated.
Kipchoge further commiserated
with the family of the 24-year-old athlete who died in a gruesome accident in
the wee hours of Monday morning.
"I offer my deepest
condolences to his young family. May God comfort you during this trying time,”
he added.
In October 2023, during the Chicago Marathon, Kiptum broke Kipchoge's record after clocking 2:00:35.
Expressing his elation at the feat, Kiptum would later reveal that he did not
expect to break a world record let alone eclipse the greatest marathoner of all
time.
Eliud Kipchoge would later note
that he was not surprised that Kiptum broke his world record in Chicago.
However, he expressed his
satisfaction that he had paved the way for the young generation to soar.
Besides Kipchoge, other athletes
both in Kenya and internationally sent their condolence messages, describing
the late Kiptum as a bonafide star.
The accident that claimed
Kiptum's life occurred between Eldoret and Kaptagat when his vehicle lost
control and veered off the road landing into a nearby ditch.
Kiptum was scheduled to compete
in a Marathon in Rotterdam in April, where he had expressed his interest in
becoming the first man to run an official marathon in under two hours.
