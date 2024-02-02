BRITNEY SPEARS hits back at ex JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE after he trolled her when she apologised for her comments about him in her memoir



Friday, February 2, 2024 – Britney Spears has hit back at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after he seemed to troll her when she tried to make peace with him.

Britney took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 1, to write: "Someone told me someone was talking s*** about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!"





Britney Spears' post comes after she had extended an olive branch to Justin by praising his new songs and apologising for the revelations she made about him in her 2023 memoir, including that he made her get an abortion when they were together.

Britney had posted earlier this week that she wanted to "apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book." She added that she was "genuinely sorry" if she "offended any of the people I genuinely care about."

"I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish,'" she continued, referencing his newly released single. He performed the song on "Saturday Night Live" last weekend.

However, Justin seemed to troll her when days after her apology, he said he has no apologies for anyone.

During Timberlake's free show at Irving Plaza in New York City Wednesday, Jan. 31, he said, I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody."

He then proceeded to sing, "Cry Me a River," which is believed to be about Spears.

Below is a video of Justin making the statement that angered Britney.