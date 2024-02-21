Brazilian woman, 35, who 'stalked singer HARRY STYLES' appears in court accused of sending him 8,000 letters and wedding cards



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – A woman accused of stalking Harry Styles hand-delivered or sent more than 8,000 cards to the star's home in just one month, a court heard today.

Myra Carvalho, 35, travelled from her native Brazil and was staying at a hostel in Earls Court, west London when she is said to have sent the barrage of mail including 'wedding cards'.

Carvalho, who has a partner at home in Brazil, had left without her parents' knowledge and expressed 'sexual urges' towards 30-year-old actor and singer Styles, the court heard.

Carvalho's parents both attended the plea and trial preparation hearing at Harrow Crown Court, sitting at Hendon Magistrates' Court in north London.

Both wept in court as they saw they saw their daughter appear via videolink from Bronzefield jail in Surrey.

Her barrister, Clementine Simon, told the court her client's doctor in Brazil believed she was suffering from a 'manic episode' and questioned if she was fit to enter a plea.

Judge Karim Ezzat sent her case to be heard at the same court on April 19 as Carvalho was remanded in custody.

Previously, Harry was reportedly left 'shaken' by his alleged stalker who is said to have harassed him.

She appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates' court on January 23 where it was heard she 'pursued a course of conduct – namely harassment – which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress'.





The Sun said the charge added Carvalho's alleged actions had a 'substantial adverse effect' on Harry's 'usual day-to-day activities'.

She was also reportedly told as part of the charge she 'knew, or ought to have known, your course of conduct would cause alarm or distress'.

Harry had returned from a romantic Caribbean getaway with his actress girlfriend Taylor Russell, 29, when it is claimed he was targeted by the woman in North London.

A source said last month: 'Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he'd had a great break.

'This happened not long after he had come back. Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.'

Harry was targeted by stalker Diana Tarazaga-Orero, 29, in 2022.

She forced her way into his home three years after being convicted of stalking, which The Sun said forced him to upgrade his security, which included employing a night guard and installing a panic lock on his bedroom door.