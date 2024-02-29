BIANCA CENSORI faces jail for breaking French decency laws after she ditched her underwear for dinner date with husband KANYE WEST in France



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Bianca Censori could face prison or a fine of €15,000 after she made an explicit outing in Paris by going underwear-free for a dinner with Kanye West

On Tuesday, the Yeezy architect, 29, wore her most explicit outfit to date as she went underwear-free beneath a pair of sheer stockings during a public outing with husband Kanye West.

Bianca didn't conceal her genitals or bare backside in the garment as commanded attention.

She also did not appear to be wearing a shirt or bra under a cropped fur coat as she returned to the Ritz Hotel with her husband Kanye after enjoying dinner at Ferdi.

However, her latest display could cause her trouble with French officials if she is found in breach of their decency laws.

Article 222-32 of the new penal code (applicable since 1 March 1994) stipulates: 'Deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs. [€15,000]'

Nudity itself does not equal indecency, however, with the legislator stipulating: 'The charge has been worded in such a way as to rule out any possibility of proceedings against persons practising naturism in places specially designated for this purpose.'

This isn't the first time, Bianca has risked a run-in with the law due to her wild antics on holiday.

Last year, Bianca ran the risk of a €10,000 fine and imprisonment during the couple's trip to Italy, where she had been walking around 'virtually naked' in the European nation.

According to the Italian Constitutional Court, a fine from 5,000 to 10,000 euros can be issued, or whoever exposes in a place or nearby to a place attended by minors, may be sentenced from four months to four years imprisonment.

For one outing Bianca went braless in a skintight see-through all-in-one and at some points was forced to cover her nipples with a black cross-body bag.