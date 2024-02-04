Actress JAMIE LEE CURTIS celebrates 25 years of being ‘clean and sober’ after struggling with opioid abuse



Sunday, February 4, 2024 – 65-year-old Oscar-winning actress, Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating her 25 years of being ‘clean and sober’ after struggling with opioid abuse.

Jamie shared a black-and-white photo of herself holding up a silver ring with her initials and the words “Twenty Five” spelled out on Instagram.





She wrote;

“25 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them. What's inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution. For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC”

Several famous friends including Michelle Pfeiffer, Sheila E., Tatum O'Neal and Maria Shriver helped celebrate Curtis' milestone anniversary in the post's comments section.





Curtis has been very open about her history with opioid abuse and revealed to Variety in 2019 that she first got addicted after she underwent routine plastic surgery to remove puffiness from her eyes.

Curtis told the publication she kept her addiction a secret for some time and was able to work in spite of it, but ultimately decided to seek treatment after reading an article in Esquire about writer Tom Chiarella’s addiction to painkillers titled, “Vicodin, My Vicodin.”