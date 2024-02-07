Actor JUSSIE SMOLLETT tells Illinois Supreme Court he should never have been prosecuted as he tries to get conviction overturned again

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – American actor, Jussie Smollett is trying to get his conviction for faking an attack overturned again by claiming he should never have been prosecuted in the first place.
The Empire star is arguing he
shouldn't have been charged with felony disorderly conduct in December 2021
because prosecutors made a deal to dismiss the first indictment.
According to Mail Online,
Smollett's attorneys filed legal documents with the Illinois Supreme
Court detailing the deal, which involved him doing community service and
forfeiting his bond in return for charges being dropped.
The actor is taking his appeal
to the state's highest court after it was previously denied by the Appellate
Court of Cook County.
Smollett was jailed in 2021 for
staging an anti-gay, racist hate crime on himself and filing a false
police report in January 2019.
'What should have been a
straightforward case has been complicated by the intersection of politics and
public outrage,' Smollett's attorneys wrote in their Monday filing with the
state's highest court.
During the police probe into the incident, Chicago cops concluded that Smollett had hired brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo to carry out the crime.
Smollett was convicted on
five counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months
felony probation, and $120,106 in restitution to the City of Chicago and a
$25,000 fine.
However, he only served six days
in jail before he was released on March 16, 2022, when his lawyers filed an
appeal.
Now that the Appellate Court of
Cook County has denied the appeal, Smollett may be required to complete the
rest of his sentence.
During the original sentencing
hearing, Smollett shouted that he was innocent, warning that he was not
suicidal and that if he died in custody it was somebody else, and not him, who
would have taken his life.
Smollett initially told Chicago
police he had been accosted on a darkened street by two masked strangers.
According to his account of the
attack, the assailants threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on
him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs and expressing support for
then-President Donald Trump.
The two assaulters were Nigerian
brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, who are black.
The brothers, who testified in
court, told the jury Smollett hired them to fake the attack because he wanted
to boost his celebrity profile.
