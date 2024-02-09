Actor JONATHAN MAJORS accused of abuse by two more women months after guilty verdict in domestic violence trial



Friday, February 9, 2024 – Two women have come forward with additional abuse allegations against actor, Jonathan Majors.

The new allegations come after Majors was found guilty in December of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment in the second degree in a domestic violence case related to an alleged fight between him and former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City in March 2023.

A new report from the New York Times published on Thursday February 8, includes detailed accounts from two women who say they dated the Marvel actor: Emma Duncan, who alleged physical and emotional abuse, and Maura Hooper, who alleged emotional abuse.

Priya Chaudhry, a lawyer for the 34-year-old actor, described the relationships with both women as “toxic” and admitted that Majors “did say hurtful things,” but denied many of the claims of physical abuse in responses obtained by PEOPLE.

“These relationships were between young drama students and all began with mutual intensity,” Chaudhry said of the alleged relationships. Hooper and Majors dated from 2013 to 2015, while his relationship with Duncan lasted from 2015 to 2019.

The former relationship allegedly included an incident in which Hooper became pregnant and, after he dropped her at an abortion clinic, reneged on escorting her home afterward.

"Mr. Majors and Ms. Hooper mutually agreed that they should end the pregnancy," Chaudhry said. "That deeply sad event is still a painful memory for Mr. Majors."

During Majors’ relationship with Duncan, which began during his training at the Yale School of Drama in 2015, he allegedly threatened violence frequently. Duncan told the Times she was engaged to Majors throughout their four years together, and recalled an incident in which the actor threw her across a room.

Chaudhry denied that such an incident happened, acknowledging “many serious arguments” transpired. Responding to allegations from both women, the lawyer said that rather than focusing on the examples of their “troubling behavior” that Majors could provide, he “is choosing to take responsibility for his own part… focusing on himself, and addressing his lifelong depression.”

Majors' sentencing hearing in the Jabbari case has been delayed to April 8.