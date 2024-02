A LADY cries out after a Kalenjin MBABA impregnated her and dumped her - She publicly shames him on social media after he blocked her (PHOTOs).

Saturday, February 3, 2024 - A young lady is staring at single motherhood after a Kalenjin “Mbaba” impregnated her and dumped her.

She had been dating the married “Mbaba’’ identified as Henry Koech, not knowing that the extra-marital affair would end in tears.

She publicly shamed him on social media after he blocked her.

Check out her post.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.