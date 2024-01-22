US Senator TIM SCOTT dispels lifelong allegations of being a member of LGBTQ community as he proposes to his girlfriend who he showed off while running for president (PHOTOs)



Monday, January 22, 2024 – Former US presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, a lifelong bachelor, popped the question over the weekend to his girlfriend Mindy Noce.

For a long time, Scott has faced allegations of being gay.

The 58-year-old has been single for a long time and voters questioned his dating life during his brief run for president last year.

Scott, in a short and sweet social media post, showed the moment he got down on one knee at a Kiawah Island beach in South Carolina to ask her to marry him.

“She said YES,” Scott tweeted. “Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”

He also cited Proverbs 18:22 in the Bible: “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favour from the Lord.”



Noce is a design and renovation consultant and mom of three kids. The two met about a year ago after being introduced at church and connecting over Bible study, Scott told the Washington Post.





His engagement comes a day after he officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Scott is the only black Republican in the US Senate. He dropped out of the presidential race last November after he noticed voters didn't buy into his presidential ambition.