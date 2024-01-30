US President BIDEN says he has decided on his response to drone strike that killed three U.S. troops



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – US President Joe Biden confirmed he has decided how to respond to the recent Iran-backed drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, January 30, Biden said he does not want the US dragged into a wider war in the Middle East, but accused Iran of providing the weapons to the militia behind the attack.

Some Republicans have called for him to strike directly inside Iran and have accused him of appeasing the Islamic Republic, while Democrats have urged restraint to prevent escalation.

The White House is considering launching strikes on multiple Iranian military assets in the Persian Gulf and Biden has been presented with various options by military chiefs.

The retaliation could take place in the coming days as tensions in the Middle East continue to spiral.

Speaking to reporters, Biden was asked how he knew Iran was responsible for the fatal drone attack on U.S. troops in Jordan last week.

He responded: 'I do hold them responsible in the sense they are supplying the weapons to the people who did it.'

When asked if he held Tehran directly responsible, he said: 'We will have those discussions.'

Pressed about concerns raised by his own administration about the risks of escalation, the president replied: 'We'll see.'

When asked if he has made a decision how the U.S. will respond, he said: 'Yes.'

He added: 'I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East, that's not what I'm looking for.'

Biden's comments came a day after meeting his security team in the Situation Room at the White House.

Biden is facing calls from Republicans to strike inside Iranian territory, as the nation continues to mourn the loss of three U.S. troops in the drone strike in Jordan.

The White House spent Monday providing assurances that the U.S. would respond to the drone attack at a time of its choosing.

The nation's top diplomat Antony Blinken emphasized the precariousness of the moment.

'This is an incredibly volatile time in the Middle East,' Blinken said during a press conference with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

'I would argue that we've not seen a situation as dangerous as the one we're facing now across the region since at least 1973, and arguably even before that.'

Blinken, speaking on Monday, added: 'We will respond decisively to any aggression, and we will hold responsible the people who attacked our troops. That response could be multileveled, come in stages and be sustained over time.'