PHOTO of JOHNBULL ASBOR, a Nigerian man linked to RITA WAENI’s murder with his friends at Roysambu emerge - Detectives should also question these Nigerian guys.





Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - A Nigerian man, identified as Johnbull Asbor and his friend William Opia are in police custody after they were picked up at their apartment in Ndenderu on Sunday and linked to the murder of 20-year-old University student Rita Waeni.

Asbor and Opia live not far away from where Rita’s head was found dumped.

It is now emerging that the two suspects live in different houses.

A photo of Johnbull Asbor with some of his Nigerian friends in Roysambu has surfaced.

Detectives should move with speed and establish whether these guys are in the country legally.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.