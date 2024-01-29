This is a total waste of public money – Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI criticizes RUTO's trip to Italy

Monday, January 29, 2024 – President William Ruto left the country for Italy yesterday as he continues with his globetrotting at a time when the economy is not doing so well.

However, his trip has not gone down well with some of his supporters who questioned the significance of such a trip at this moment.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi questioned the importance of Ruto's trip to Italy to participate in the Italy-Africa Summit which will bring together 20 African Heads of State and Government to discuss key areas of collaboration.

Questioning Italy's standing in the global governance and geopolitical scale, Ahmednasir argued the president didn't have to visit the country.

According to the attorney, Italy's systems do not conform with the Kenyan ones and thus the trip by Ruto tends to be pointless, he suggested.

"Italy has always been a 2nd tier country in Europe and is totally irrelevant in broader global geopolitics.

"With Giorgia Meloni, a far-right neo-fascist PM in power, I'm totally lost what 20 African leaders will do in Rome... After all, I haven't heard of a new pasta recipe for their sampling!" said the lawyer in jest.

During the trip, Ruto, who is also the chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), will deliver an address on energy security during the summit.

The Head of State will then hold bilateral discussions with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on cooperation between the two nations.

The two leaders will review agreements reached during President Mattarella's State Visit to Kenya last year and in subsequent meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

They will further expedite projects formed through the collaboration between Italy and Kenya, including programs in environmental conservation, climate change resilience, water, education, health, energy, and culture.

