This is a total waste of public money – Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI criticizes RUTO's trip to Italy

Monday, January 29, 2024 – President William
Ruto left the country for Italy yesterday as he continues with his
globetrotting at a time when the economy is not doing so well.
However, his trip has not gone down well with some of his
supporters who questioned the significance of such a trip at this moment.
Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi questioned the importance of
Ruto's trip to Italy to participate in the Italy-Africa Summit which will bring
together 20 African Heads of State and Government to discuss key areas of
collaboration.
Questioning Italy's standing in the global governance and
geopolitical scale, Ahmednasir argued the president didn't have to visit the
country.
According to the attorney, Italy's systems do not conform
with the Kenyan ones and thus the trip by Ruto tends to be pointless, he
suggested.
"Italy has always been a 2nd tier country in Europe and
is totally irrelevant in broader global geopolitics.
"With Giorgia Meloni, a far-right neo-fascist
PM in power, I'm totally lost what 20 African leaders will do in Rome... After
all, I haven't heard of a new pasta recipe for their sampling!" said the
lawyer in jest.
During the trip, Ruto, who is also the chair of the
Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC),
will deliver an address on energy security during the summit.
The Head of State will then hold bilateral discussions with
Italian President Sergio Mattarella on cooperation between the two nations.
The two leaders will review agreements reached during
President Mattarella's State Visit to Kenya last year and in subsequent
meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
They will further expedite projects formed through the
collaboration between Italy and Kenya, including programs in environmental
conservation, climate change resilience, water, education, health, energy, and
culture.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
