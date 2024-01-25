"The plane was carrying 63 Ukranian Prisoners of war - Russia responds after Ukraine bragged it had shot down plane carrying Russian weapons



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – In a twist of tales , the Russian military has knocked Ukraine after Kyiv said it has shot down a large Russian military aircraft carrying missiles over the border region of Belgorod.

A Video on Wednesday, January 24 shows the Il-76 transport aircraft crashing into a ball of flames on the Russian side of the border with Ykraine

Ukrainian military sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the downing was “their work” and said it had been carrying S-300 missiles.





But the Russian ministry of defence, fiercely rebutted the claim, telling state news agency RIA Novosit that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board and on their way to be exchanged with Russians held by Ukraine.

It added that six crew members and three others were also on the plane, bringing the potential death toll to 74.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed there had been an “incident” in the Korochansky district on Wednesday morning and search and rescue specialists had been dispatched to the site.





After hours of silence over Russian claims, Ukrainian military intelligence later released a statement accusing Russia of putting the lives of prisoners of war at risk.

None of the details surrounding those on board can be independently verified, but Ukraine's military intelligence appeared to acknowledge that Ukrainian captive soldiers may have been on board.





It said in a statement it was Russia's responsibility "to ensure the safety of our defenders under the agreements that had been reached", but that on this occasion it had not been informed that the airspace had to be safeguarded "at the defined time", as on numerous previous occasions.

"This can point to Russia's deliberate actions aimed at putting the lives and safety of the PoWs under threat," it added.