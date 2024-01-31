Superstar footballer, NEYMAR 'demands DNA test to confirm four-month pregnant Brazilian lover is expecting his third child



Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Neymar has reportedly demanded a DNA test after amid reports he is set to father a third child with a third different woman.

Reports emerged in Brazilian outlet Portal LeoDias that Neymar had an affair with Brazilian model and influencer, Amanda Kimberlly, while he was still with his now former partner, Bruna Biancardi.

The report claims Kimberlly is now four months pregnant, with news of the pregnancy coming as a surprise to Neymar.

Neymar was said to 'receive the news with joy', and wants to carry out a DNA test as soon as the child is born to confirm it is his.

Kimberlly hails from Sao Paulo and is best known for appearing on the Brazilian dating show 'Are You the One?' in 2016, with the model getting to know the Al-Hilal star soon after.

Kimberlly, who will reportedly give birth to a girl, dated several celebrities before meeting Neymar.

In a report, Portal LeoDias said:

'Neymar is going to be a father for the third time. The mother is a Brazilian model who is four months pregnant.

'She got pregnant while they were having an affair, including while the footballer was recovering from a knee injury.

'There is concern about the health of the baby's mother, who recently had to undergo some treatments. The pregnancy was a surprise, but they were having a romance.'

News of the pregnancy also comes after Neymar only became a father for the second time just three months ago in October when his daughter Mavie was born.

He then split with the mother of his daughter in November, amid rumours of the Brazilian star being unfaithful.

Neymar had faced accusations of cheating on Biancardi with compromising footage emerging last year of him partying with two different women in a Spanish nightclub.

A report in BILD even claimed the pair had a bizarre sex contract that allowed Neymar to flirt and sleep with other women.

There were specific conditions for the contract. This included that the Brazilian was not allowed to kiss women on the mouth, had to use a condom during sex, and that the relationship must stay secret.

There are also allegations he asked Brazilian OnlyFans star Aline Farias for nudes, with Farias reportedly releasing screenshots of her conversation with Neymar.

Meanwhile, in June he faced further allegations of infidelity with influencer Fernanda Campos, prompting him to post a grovelling apology to Biancardi on social media.

Neymar - who also has a son from a previous relationship with Brazilian influencer Carolina Dantas, started dating Biancardi in 2021.

They kept their romance private before going Instagram official in January 2022. In August of that year, they announced the end of the relationship, before rekindling it soon after.