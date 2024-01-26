Spanish judge proposes former Spanish football chief LUIS RUBIALES goes on trial for ‘non-consensual’ World Cup kiss

Friday, January 26, 2024 – A Spanish judge on Thursday proposed that disgraced former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales be tried for kissing Women's World Cup star Jenni Hermoso.
In a ruling following his preliminary investigation, judge
Francisco de Jorge of Spain's Audiencia Nacional top criminal court concluded
that the kiss "was not consensual and was a unilateral and unexpected
move" by Rubiales, who is facing charges of sexual assault and coercion.
He also proposed putting three others on trial for
subsequently exerting pressure on Hermoso, 33, "to make a public statement
confirming the kiss was consensual": former women's coach Jorge Vilda,
men's team director Albert Luque and RFEF marketing boss Ruben Rivera.
All three have also been investigated by the judge.
During the incident on August 20, 2023, which took
place live in front of the cameras after Spain beat England to win the Women's
World Cup final in Australia, Rubiales held Hermoso's head in both hands and
forcibly kissed her on the lips.
He has described the act as "a consensual peck"
but Hermoso has insisted it was not.
In his ruling, De Jorge said questions about "whether
the aim was erotic or not and about the excitement stemming from the
extraordinary sporting triumph are elements whose legal consequences will have
to be examined" before the court.
But he also said that a kiss on the lips "affects the
sphere of intimacy reserved for sexual relations, in particular when it
involved two adults".
He also said he had found evidence of "a concerted
effort" by Vilda, Luque, and Rivera, in agreement with Rubiales, "to
persuade Jennifer Hermoso and get her to agree to make a video saying the kiss
was consensual".
Such actions "could constitute a criminal offence
linked to the main offence" attributed to Rubiales, regardless of the fact
that on its own, it could appear to be a minor offence.
The kiss provoked widespread outrage and prompted his
suspension by world football governing body FIFA.
Under Spanish law, a non-consensual kiss can be considered
sexual assault, a criminal category that groups all types of sexual violence.
Penalties for such a kiss range from a fine to four years in
prison.
Hermoso filed a lawsuit against Rubiales, 46, in September
and testified before the judge earlier this month saying she had come under
pressure to defend him both on the flight back from Australia and on a
subsequent team holiday to Ibiza in the Balearic Islands.
In her testimony, she said she had faced "constant
harassment by the parties under investigation, which disrupted her normal life,
causing her anxiety and distress".
Numerous other witnesses have testified before the judge
about the pressure faced by Hermoso, among them two-time Ballon d'Or winner
Alexia Putellas and two other Spanish teammates.
