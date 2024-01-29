SHOCK as it emerges that Recce Squad officers that guard President RUTO are living in debts - A disgruntled officer spills the beans.

According to a disgruntled Recce
officer in the Presidential Escort Unit, they have not received allowances whenever President Ruto travels out of Nairobi.
During the previous regime, they
would get allowances to cater for food and accommodation when the president
travelled out of Nairobi.
The officer lamented that in the
current regime led by President Ruto, they are forced to borrow money to cater
for their personal needs when they accompany him for development tours outside
Nairobi.
“Imagine going to Meru where the president will stay for about a
week without pay,’’ lamented the officer.
Lately, Ruto has been making
frequent trips outside Nairobi, leaving the officers with dented pockets.
Below is a message that one of the
Recce squad officers wrote to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.
