SHOCK as it emerges that Recce Squad officers that guard President RUTO are living in debts - A disgruntled officer spills the beans.





Monday, January 29, 2024

- Recce squad officers tasked with guarding President William Ruto are reportedly living in debt and suffering in silence, even as they work round the clock to ensure that the head of state is safe.

According to a disgruntled Recce officer in the Presidential Escort Unit, they have not received allowances whenever President Ruto travels out of Nairobi.

During the previous regime, they would get allowances to cater for food and accommodation when the president travelled out of Nairobi.

The officer lamented that in the current regime led by President Ruto, they are forced to borrow money to cater for their personal needs when they accompany him for development tours outside Nairobi.

“Imagine going to Meru where the president will stay for about a week without pay,’’ lamented the officer.

Lately, Ruto has been making frequent trips outside Nairobi, leaving the officers with dented pockets.

Below is a message that one of the Recce squad officers wrote to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.