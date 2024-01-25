See how UHURU is planning to revenge against RUTO in 2027 and make him a one-term President – MUDAVADI in the mix

According to those close to the former President, he has been busy
crafting a formidable team that will send Ruto and his cronies to Sugoi before
8 am on Election Day.
With a big financial war chest, Uhuru is leaving nothing to chance and is even assembling a group of advisors, including former Prime Minister Raila
Odinga.
Uhuru, who is a crafty politician, believes that Ruto outsmarted them when
he poached Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and former Bungoma
Congressman, Moses Wetangula, who is currently the Speaker of the National
Assembly.
The former President is of the idea that Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, lost the last election the day Mudavadi and Wetangula joined Ruto‘s camp.
Sources say Uhuru wants to use the same plan where he will poach
Mudavadi from Kenya Kwanza Alliance in exchange for being the opposition presidential
flagbearer.
Mudavadi will receive support from Uhuru, Raila, and former Vice
President Kalonzo Musyoka and this according to the son of Jomo‘s plan will
automatically send Ruto to Sugoi where he will continue with his
chicken-selling business.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments