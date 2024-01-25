See how UHURU is planning to revenge against RUTO in 2027 and make him a one-term President – MUDAVADI in the mix





Thursday, January 25, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is a man who holds grudges, based on how he is plotting to embarrass his successor, William Ruto, during the 2027 presidential election.

According to those close to the former President, he has been busy crafting a formidable team that will send Ruto and his cronies to Sugoi before 8 am on Election Day.

With a big financial war chest, Uhuru is leaving nothing to chance and is even assembling a group of advisors, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Uhuru, who is a crafty politician, believes that Ruto outsmarted them when he poached Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and former Bungoma Congressman, Moses Wetangula, who is currently the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The former President is of the idea that Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, lost the last election the day Mudavadi and Wetangula joined Ruto‘s camp.

Sources say Uhuru wants to use the same plan where he will poach Mudavadi from Kenya Kwanza Alliance in exchange for being the opposition presidential flagbearer.

Mudavadi will receive support from Uhuru, Raila, and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and this according to the son of Jomo‘s plan will automatically send Ruto to Sugoi where he will continue with his chicken-selling business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.