See how POPE FRANCIS reacted after Africans rejected his LGBTQ+ crusade!

Speaking during an interview,
the Pope defended his stance on blessing irregular and same-sex couples,
noting that Africans are a special case regarding the acceptance.
According to the Pope, Africans
do not tolerate homosexuality as a result of cultural inferences which makes
them a special case when it comes to their tolerance of LGBTQ communities.
“Those who protest vehemently
belong to small ideological groups. A special case are Africans: for them,
homosexuality is something "bad" from a cultural point of view, and
they don't tolerate it,” the Pope stated
Pope Francis added in his interview
that his previous directive on the Roman Catholic church was aimed at uniting
and not dividing the church.
He further noted that he hoped
that the critics of his decision to bless couples who are not heterosexual
would later accept it.
“But in general, I trust that
gradually everyone will be reassured by the spirit of the "Fiducia
supplicans" declaration of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith: it
aims to include, not divide”, the Pope emphasised.
Further, in his defence of the
stance, the Pope emphasised that the directive was aimed at blessing faithful of
the church and not the union itself.
In his earlier directive, the
Pope had directed Catholic Priests to bless same-sex marriages, a
move which was largely opposed by priests, particularly in Africa.
Priests in Kenya also rebutted
the Pope, with certain Bishops banning the blessing with their Dioceses.
