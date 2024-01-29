Rapper CHRISEAN ROCK tattoos baby daddy BLUEFACE's portrait on her face



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Rapper Chrisean Rock has tattooed a portrait of her baby daddy, Blueface on her face.

The 23-year-old mother of Blueface's child showed off her new tattoo on her Instagram page. She captioned it "#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa."

Just last week, Chrisean revealed she'd moved back into Blue's house, a super jarring development for fans who remember just how bad things were between the two of them back in December.

There's been a ton more vitriol between the co-parents. Blue had said Chrisean neglected their child to have sex while Chrisean said her ex-man didn't help her at all with the child after images of her not supporting her baby's head at Walmart went viral.

It however seems adversity has brought them closer. Blueface is stuck behind bars for a probation violation, and he's not scheduled for release until July. Chrisean is clearly supporting him in every way she can.