Prince HARRY withdraws libel case against the Mail on Sunday over security row article

Friday, January 19, 2024 – Prince Harry has withdrawn his libel case against the Mail on Sunday over security row article.
The Duke of Sussex abandoned his case just hours
before a deadline for his lawyers to pass over a list of relevant documents.
They could have eventually featured in the trial which was
over claims he had attempted to mislead the public. Instead, Harry through his
lawyers informed the High Court at 10 am he was 'discontinuing' his case.
He will now face having to pay the newspaper's costs of
£250,000 along with his own lawyers' fees – meaning a total legal bill of more
than £750,000.
Harry sued the Mail on Sunday for libel over an article
which said his PR aides had tried to 'spin' a dispute with the Home Office over
its decision to downgrade his taxpayer-funded police protection.
The duke said this unfairly accused him of trying to confuse
the public.
Harry's lawyers Schillings were so confident that they asked
Mr Justice Nicklin to have the case ruled in the duke's favour without even
having a trial.
But last month, Mr Justice Nicklin rejected this request,
ruling the newspaper had a 'real prospect' of demonstrating that statements
issued on his behalf were misleading.
The judge said the newspaper had 'a real prospect of
succeeding in demonstrating that an honest person could have held the opinion
that the claimant [the duke] was responsible for attempting to mislead and
confuse the public as to the true position'.
His ruling meant the case progressed towards a libel trial.
As part of the normal legal process, ahead of any courtroom
showdown, both sides have a duty to disclose to the other side any documents
that are 'relevant' to the case.
Under the rules of legal fair play, this obligation applies
even if a document might be potentially harmful to their side's arguments.
It is not known what documents Harry's lawyers would have
prepared for 'disclosure'.
The documents might have included emails or other messages
but it will never be known because the decision was made to abandon the case at
the last minute.
Today was the deadline for both sides to disclose a list of
any relevant documents.
Instead, at 10.06am, Harry's lawyers informed the newspaper
it had filed a notice with the court stating: 'The Duke of Sussex discontinues
all of this claim.'
The case concerned an article published in February 2022
reporting Harry's separate legal action against the Home Office for withdrawing
his police bodyguards. That case is still ongoing.
The Mail on Sunday's article said Harry had tried to keep
his Home Office battle secret from the public.
And it said the duke's 'PR machine tried to put a positive
spin on the dispute' by claiming Harry had offered to pay personally for the
police protection – when at the time the Home Office had received no such
offer.
But the duke complained the story suggested he had
'improperly and cynically tried to manipulate and confuse public opinion'.
He launched his libel action saying the article had been 'an
attack on his honesty and integrity'. The Mail on Sunday always contested the
claim and stood by its journalism.
At a preliminary hearing in March last year, the newspaper's
KC showed the court an extract from an email in which Harry – far from offering
to pay for his security – argued he needed a job first, writing 'we couldn't
afford private security until we were able to earn'.
His barrister Justin Rushbrooke KC said Harry
'self-evidently believed or assumed' his offer would be passed on to the Home
Office committee which reviews royal security.
But Andrew Caldecott KC, for the newspaper, said if Harry
had indeed raised the subject at the Sandringham meeting, this would only count
if that offer had then been passed on to the Government because it was the
Government that made security decisions and which was being sued by Harry.
The original article reported that no such offer to pay had
been made to Ravec - the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and
Public Figures – and nor was it mentioned in his lawyers' 'pre-action' letters
to the Home Office.
The newspaper said Harry's PR advisers had briefed
journalists from other media outlets saying the duke had offered 'to pay
personally for UK police protection' and remained willing to do so.
It said his 'spin doctors swung into action', adding that
such conduct was 'ironic given the prince now has a role with a Silicon Valley
firm tackling "misinformation" online'.
In its defense against Harry's libel claim, the newspaper
relied on the article being an 'honest opinion'.
0 Comments