Prince HARRY faces calls to quit his role in a conservation charity accused of operating an armed militia in Africa



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Prince Harry is being urged to quit a conservation charity he helps to run after a probe uncovered allegations that it operates an armed militia engaged in human rights atrocities in Africa.

Survival International, which fights for the rights of indigenous peoples, has launched a campaign to get the prince and donors to sever links with African Parks after claims of beatings, rape, and torture by some of its guards.

Harry was the charity's president for six years before being promoted to its governing board of directors last year.

The organisation, which manages national parks in 12 African countries through government partnerships, has been confronted that the Baka, an indigenous people have been subjected to disturbing intimidation.

The Mail on Sunday claimed they have been stopped from entering forests where they have foraged, fished, hunted, and found medicine for millennia.

Caroline Pearce, director of Survival International, said: 'What The Mail on Sunday investigation has exposed is horrific. African Parks rangers are accused of brutalising the Baka people and enforcing theft of their rainforest.'

She said it was scandalous that such atrocities were committed while travel firms flew wealthy tourists into the area for gorilla-spotting safaris.

Ms Pearce urged Harry to distance himself from the charity which she claims is complicit in the 'heinous abuse' of innocent people. 'As someone who has taken a high-profile stand against racism, the prince could help to bring about real change for indigenous people,' she said.

A spokesman for Prince Harry's foundation, Archewell, said: 'When the Duke became aware of these serious allegations, he immediately escalated them to the CEO and chairman of the board of African Parks, the appropriate people to handle next steps.'

The charity is funded by the EU, the US government, and wealthy philanthropists, including a Swiss billionaire who is part of the consortium that owns Chelsea Football Club.

Survival International wrote a letter to Prince Harry last May about 'violent intimidation and torture' that had taken place, including the rape of a young mother by a guard.

The man was dismissed, jailed, and ordered to pay his victim about £1,300 in compensation. She claims she has only received about £500. Yesterday, African Parks said it has a 'zero-tolerance' policy for any form of abuse and is 'committed to upholding the rights of local and indigenous people'.

It said it is 'aware of the serious allegations' and had launched an investigation through an external law firm after 'becoming aware of these allegations last year via a board member who received a letter from Survival International.'

African Parks said: 'We take allegations of human rights abuses very seriously and always investigate such allegations thoroughly.'