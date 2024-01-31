Popular actor BLESSING LUNG’AHO moves on after impregnating and dumping JACKIE MATUBIA - Meet his new pretty girlfriend IRENE MUTILA (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Renowned local actor Blessing Lung’aho is in love with another woman after his publicized relationship with Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia alias Jolene flopped.

Lung’aho is dating a lady known as Irene Mulita.

They demonstrated their love for each other over the weekend as they spent quality time together at Lake Elementaita.

Mulita posted a video clad in a white bikini while chilling with Lung’aho.

It was clear that they are lovebirds as the actor kept calling her babe.

"Salamiana babe," Lung’aho told his new catch while speaking to the camera.

Irene also posted photos on her Instagram account rocking matching outfits with Blessing and pampered him with sweet words.

A spot check on her social media handles reveals that she is a brand influencer.

She seems to be madly in love with the actor.

Blessing and his baby mama Jackie Matubia had an ugly breakup last year.

It was alleged that they broke up because Blessing was not able to provide for her and their daughter.

Below are photos of the actor’s new girlfriend.





























