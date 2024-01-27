PHOTOs of married Jubilee politician SABINA CHEGE and city businessman JAMAL ROHOSAFI leave tongues wagging (LOOK).





Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Controversial city businessman, Jamal Rohosafi, has left netizens talking after he shared photos cozying up with Former Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

In one of the photos, Sabina is seen leaning onto Rohosafi’s office desk, reaching in to touch his face, raising questions about the nature of their relationship.

While Jamal tagged Chege in the post, she has not shared images of the meeting on her social media.

Popular Youtuber Andrew Kibe commented on the trending photos saying, “Traditional women are a thing of the past…Deal with that reality! What we have left is POK’s who will jump on anything as long as it has some semblance of power not masculinity,”



