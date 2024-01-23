PHOTOs of GRACE WANGARI, a 24-year-old lady who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in Githurai 44.





Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - A 24-year-old lady identified as Grace Wangari died last weekend after she was beaten senseless by her boyfriend.

The assault incident happened on the night of Saturday, January 20, at their rented house in Githurai 44.

Neighbours said they heard screams and rushed to her rescue, before alerting the police.

The woman, a mother of one, was rescued and taken to a local clinic with head injuries.

She was later transferred to Kiambu Level Five Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said she had bled excessively by the time she was rescued and taken to hospital.

Her boyfriend was later arrested at the scene and booked at Kasarani police cells for murder.

He said they fought over domestic differences.





Below are photos of the deceased lady.







































