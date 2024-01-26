Pastor is shot dead in his driveway in front of his wife and two children during fight with neighbour



Friday, January 26, 2024 – A Las Vegas pastor was shot and killed in front of his family following a feud with a neighbour over the chickens and dogs she kept on her property.

A disturbing image shows the moment Grace Point Church pastor, Nick Davi, 46, was fatally shot by his female neighbour Joe Junio, 36, who also wounded his wife Sarah Davi on December 29, 2023

According to Mail Online, the shooting happened after Junio had allegedly harassed the family for weeks, throwing feces in their backyard, flooding their home, and issuing threats after the Davis complained to the gated community's homeowner's association.

During one of the incidents, Junio allegedly 'ran her finger across her throat in a cutting motion and told them they were next,' per court documents seen by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sarah, who survived the shooting, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking unspecified damages. The court documents include the horror image of the shooting, taken by one of her children.

In the suit, Sarah claims Junio had terrorized the family for weeks before unleashing the deadly assault inside the gated Courts at Aliante community.

Junio allegedly started harassing the family after they filed a complaint about her to their gated community's homeowner's association.

The complaint involved violations related to chickens and dogs Junio owns.





The family was leaving their home when Junio drove by them before parking her car and rolling down her windows, per legal filings.

Pastor Davi stepped out of the car and asked Juno what her problem with the family was before taking a step toward her car. That's when Junio shot Davi in the stomach and then turned the weapon on Sarah Davi.

Luckily, Sarah fought with Junio over the gun and managed to disarm her before Junio ran away into her apartment.

The children, 12 and 15, reportedly recorded the incident from inside the family's car.

The widow claims in the suit that Junio had shown 'escalating threatening behavior' in the weeks before the shooting, which forced the family to call police twice in one month.

The family claims Junio threw rocks and feces onto their property, flooded their home, and threatened to kill them following the complaint.

A fellow pastor at Davi's church said the harassment got so bad that the family had left their home and were staying elsewhere, as reported by Fox5.

The family had filed a restraining order against Junio and was reportedly at the home picking up some belongings when the shooting happened.

The suit does not name the homeowner's association but does say it knew or should have known that 'Defendant would likely perform violent actions against deceased and Plaintiff as a result of on-going association dispute.'





Junio, a licensed real estate agent in Nevada, did not have a license or permit to carry a firearm, the suit adds.

She was arrested at the shooting scene and has been charged with multiple crimes including open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and child abuse.

Grace Point Church held a memorial service for Davi earlier this month.