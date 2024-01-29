Man fakes kidnap to extort "ransom" cash from family while on holiday in Thailand, but is found by police taking drugs with friends' (PHOTOs)

Monday, January 29, 2024 – A cash-strapped British man allegedly faked his kidnapping to extort money from his family while he was on holiday in Thailand's notorious "Sin City"
According to Mail Online, the man, only identified as 'Ian',
connived with his friends to fabricate his kidnapping after he ran out of money
to prolong his holiday in the notorious sex tourist destination of Pattaya,
eastern Thailand.
Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau was notified when
Ian's frantic family reported to Interpol about his supposed
abduction for ransom.
Officers then launched a search and traced Ian's whereabouts
to a hotel in the notorious town, dubbed 'Sin City' for its adult nightlife
industry.
When they sent the armed 'Hanuman' special operations team
to free him from his captors, police were shocked to find the tourist safe and
sound while reportedly taking drugs during a two-day binge with three other
foreigners.
Police Major General Montree Theskhan, commander of the
Crime Suppression Division, said four people, including Ian, were arrested on
January 26 on charges of jointly possessing unauthorized firearms and
ammunition, possession of category one drugs, and overstaying in Thailand.
Police Major General Montree Theskhan said: 'Time and staff
resources were spent following the case to rescue the British man. We acted
quickly because there were fears for his safety.
'When the police arrived, he was doing something illegal
himself. He will now be prosecuted.'
The suspects were identified as French national Damien, New
Zealander Benjamin, and British men Darren and Ian.
Police said Ian and his group of friends had been living in
Thailand for an extended period. When his travel funds were depleted, Ian
thought to trick his family to send money before authorities foiled his plans.
The tourists were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for prosecution.
