Man fakes kidnap to extort "ransom" cash from family while on holiday in Thailand, but is found by police taking drugs with friends' (PHOTOs)

Monday, January 29, 2024 – A cash-strapped British man allegedly faked his kidnapping to extort money from his family while he was on holiday in Thailand's notorious "Sin City"

According to Mail Online, the man, only identified as 'Ian', connived with his friends to fabricate his kidnapping after he ran out of money to prolong his holiday in the notorious sex tourist destination of Pattaya, eastern Thailand.

Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau was notified when Ian's frantic family reported to Interpol about his supposed abduction for ransom.

Officers then launched a search and traced Ian's whereabouts to a hotel in the notorious town, dubbed 'Sin City' for its adult nightlife industry.

When they sent the armed 'Hanuman' special operations team to free him from his captors, police were shocked to find the tourist safe and sound while reportedly taking drugs during a two-day binge with three other foreigners.

Police Major General Montree Theskhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said four people, including Ian, were arrested on January 26 on charges of jointly possessing unauthorized firearms and ammunition, possession of category one drugs, and overstaying in Thailand.

Police Major General Montree Theskhan said: 'Time and staff resources were spent following the case to rescue the British man. We acted quickly because there were fears for his safety.

'When the police arrived, he was doing something illegal himself. He will now be prosecuted.'

The suspects were identified as French national Damien, New Zealander Benjamin, and British men Darren and Ian.

Police said Ian and his group of friends had been living in Thailand for an extended period. When his travel funds were depleted, Ian thought to trick his family to send money before authorities foiled his plans.

The tourists were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for prosecution.