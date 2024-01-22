KANYE WEST and KIM KARDASHIAN in tense show down as they exchange words in front of daughter, CHICAGO, while attending son's game



Monday, January 22, 2024 – Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly had a “stare-down” while attending their son Saint West’s basketball game in Los Angeles this week.

The former couple were spotted exchanging words through a black net as Kanye sat down with their daughter Chicago, 6, while Kim appeared tense in a black baseball cap and a white tank top.

Later, both Kim and Kanye sat down to watch the game – but left two empty chairs between them. Whenever their attention wasn’t on the game, the exes looked down at their phones and didn’t speak to each other.

The tension seems to have been increasing between Kimye ever since Kanye married his new wife Bianca Censori – with some fans accusing Kanye of “transforming” his new love into his ex-wife.

One insider claimed to Star Magazine that the rapper is “still obsessed” with Kim.

The source claimed: “Kanye clearly set out to clone Kim, which disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way. It’s just so creepy. It’s like he’s turned Bianca into his personal robot. With the added indignity that she’s paraded around half-naked all the time!”