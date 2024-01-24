Judge denies KEKE PALMER's ex-boyfriend, DARIUS JACKSON's brother's plea for temporary restraining order against the actress



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – A California judge denied Sarunas Jackson’s attempt to obtain a temporary restraining order against his brother’s ex-girlfriend and actress, Keke Palmer.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the aspiring actor’s petition for a restraining order against Keke and her mother Sharon Palmer.

In his filing, the “Insecure” star (right) accused the actress of making false accusations against him and his brother, Darius Jackson (left).

Sarunas claimed Keke “has made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not. I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family & myself.”

He also claimed Keke has “harassed & stalked my friends & family social media. She has reached out to people in relation to lie on me & my family. Has caused career damage.”

Sarunas asked the court to order Keke to stop harassing him or speak about him or his family publicly. He also asked that she be ordered to stay 150 yards away from him and his family.

He added, “She has lied time & time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies.”

The judge denied Sarunas’ petition for a temporary restraining order but set a hearing for February when Sarunas can make his case for a permanent order.

As previously reported, Keke obtained a temporary restraining order last year against Darius after she accused him of physically abusing her and their toddler son, Leodis.