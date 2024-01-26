Instagram tightens its teen policy by banning under-18s from receiving messages from strangers

Friday, January 26, 2024 – Meta has rolled out a new safety update by banning under-18s from receiving Instagram messages from anyone they do not follow or are not connected to.
The social media giant said the change is part of its
ongoing work to provide 'age-appropriate experiences for teens' across its
apps.
The change extends an existing Meta policy which does not
allow adults to message teenagers who do not follow them.
Meta said in a blog post: 'Under this new default setting,
teens can only be messaged or added to group chats by people they already
follow or are connected to, helping teens and their parents feel even more
confident that they won't hear from people they don't know in their DMs.
'This default setting will apply to all teens under the age
of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries). Those already on Instagram will see a
notification at the top of their feed letting them know we're making these
changes to their message settings.
'We're also making these changes to teens' default settings
on Messenger, where under-16s (or under 18 in certain countries) will only
receive messages from Facebook friends, or people they're connected to through
phone contacts, for example.'
In a further safety update, Meta said parents using its
existing supervision tools will now have the ability to approve or deny their
teenagers' requests to change their default privacy and safety settings.
Until now, parents were just notified when their child made
a change.
Meta said: 'For example, if a teen using supervision tries
to change their account from private to public, change their sensitive content
control from 'less' to 'standard', or – now – tries to change their DM settings
to hear from people they're not already following or connected to, their parent
will receive a notification prompting them to approve or deny the request.
'As with all our parental supervision tools, this new
feature is intended to help facilitate offline conversations between parents
and their teens, as they navigate their online lives together and decide what's
best for them and their family.'
The update comes as social media platforms continue to face
scrutiny over their impact on younger users.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced a call to
consider banning social media and smartphones for under-16s.
Conservative MP Miriam Cates said there had been a 'marked
increase' in poor teenage mental health since 2010 and called for stricter
measures in response.
Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, Ms Cates said:
'Since 2010, across the English-speaking world, there has been a marked
increase in poor teen mental health, teen suicide attempts and children
addicted to pornography.
'The United Kingdom has a strong tradition of legislating to
protect children from serious threats to their safety and welfare.
'So does (the Prime Minister) agree with me that it's time to consider banning social media and perhaps even smartphones for under-16s?'
