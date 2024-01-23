I pity RAILA and poor Kenyans protesting about RUTO’s hiked taxes - IMF now supports the president’s increased taxes 100%

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed its stand on the impact of President William Ruto's hiked taxes enshrined in the Finance Act 2023.
In a document released by IMF
this January, the financial body stated that it empathises with Kenyans who
have been financially affected by the new taxes.
It also acknowledged that most local citizens are not pleased with tax measures that
have seen the cost of living rise amid a weakening shilling.
"We empathise with the very
difficult economic conditions facing the people of Kenya, and we were deeply
saddened that some protests became violent," IMF referred to the ripple
effect created by Ruto's fiscal policies including demonstrations led by
opposition leader Raila Odinga.
"The discontent reflected
existing concerns about the rising cost of living, alongside efforts to remove
fuel subsidies and increase in the electricity tariff," added the report
in part.
However, the IMF backed Ruto,
insisting that the tax revenue measures were necessary to address some of the
fiscal challenges facing the country.
Specifically, the IMF
highlighted that the policies were aimed at addressing debt
vulnerabilities with Kenya's domestic loan hitting Ksh5 trillion for the
first time in history. The overall debt stood at Ksh11 trillion as of December
last year.
Kenya recently paid China's
Ksh72 billion loan for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and is grappling to
offset the Ksh312.1 billion Eurobond set to mature in June this year.
Nonetheless, it was noted that
the government had adopted some relief measures to help Kenyans.
New tax measures were
introduced in the Finance Act 2023 by the Ruto administration to raise
finances to fund government projects and programs.
Among new measures that were
introduced include the 1.5 per cent Housing Levy and 16 per cent VAT on fuel
products among others.
Additionally, pension and health insurance rates have been raised for salaried Kenyans. Charges for
government services have also seen a rise in the last year.
