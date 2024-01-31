Harvard’s diversity chief hit with 40 plagiarism accusations weeks after Harvard University President CLAUDINE GAY resigned over plagiarism accusations

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Harvard University’s chief diversity and inclusion officer has been hit with dozens of plagiarism allegations tied to her academic work.
The university was handed an anonymous complaint on Monday,
Jan. 29, listing at least 40 examples of alleged plagiarism by Sherri Ann
Charleston dating back to 2009 — a decade before she joined Harvard, the
Washington Free Beacon reported.
The allegations, which include failing to properly cite
other scholars’ work and not referencing them in footnotes, come just weeks
after Harvard University president Claudine Gay resigned from her top post
after becoming embroiled in a scandal over charges that she plagiarized work
and her handling of antisemitism on campus.
According to the Beacon, which conducted its own analysis of
the complaint, Charleston allegedly quoted or paraphrased a dozen scholars
without adequate attribution in her 2009 dissertation at the University of
Michigan.
The complaint also alleges Charleston ultimately took credit
for a study that her husband, LaVar Charleston — currently the University of
Wisconsin-Madison’s deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion — wrote
in 2012.
That alleged instance of plagiarism came after Charleston
rehashed large portions of her husband’s paper in a peer-reviewed article they
co-authored in 2014, according to the complaint.
The 2014 article, published in the Journal of Negro
Education, had the same findings, method and survey subject descriptions
included in Charleston’s husband’s original paper, the complaint charges.
“You cannot just republish an old paper as if it is a new
paper,” Lee Jussim, a social psychologist at Rutgers University, told the
outlet. “If you do, that is not exactly plagiarism; it’s more like fraud.”
The fresh allegations are just the latest claims leveled
against Harvard-affiliated researchers or employees after the Ivy League
school’s president stepped down from her prestigious post following weeks of
controversy over her own academic record.
Gay’s academic career came under intense scrutiny after she
was hit with nearly 50 accusations of plagiarism or inadequate citation.
