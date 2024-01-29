DONALD TRUMP warns 'we are on the brink of World War Three' as he blames JOE BIDEN's 'weakness

Monday, January 29, 2024 – Donald Trump has warned 'we are on the brink of World War Three' as he blamed Joe Biden for Iran-back terrorists killing three American soldiers in Jordan.
The former Republican president blasted the Biden
administration's 'weakness and surrender' a day after the suicide drone
strike on a remote compound near the Syrian border.
Writing on his Truth Social, Trump claimed it would 'never
have happened if I was president, not even a chance' following the brutal
killings.
The Biden administration hit back, claiming those trying to 'politicize our national security are illogical and detrimental to our safety and security'.
It comes after eight other American soldiers were medically
evacuated from Tower 22 in Jordan while 34 were treated for injuries.
Trump wrote on Sunday: 'This brazen attack on the United
States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness
and surrender.
'This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President,
not even a chance - Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would
never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened,
and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the
brink of World War 3.'
Trump argued that he had Iran 'weak, broke, and totally
under control' when he left office.
'Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime
could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies,' he
wrote.
'Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars,
which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle
East. This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a
chance.'
He promised to bring back those policies if he defeats Biden
in the November election.
'This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives. Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief,' he wrote.
Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates responded angrily to
Trump and other Republican critiques of Biden's policies in a statement to
DailyMail.com Sunday.
'As President Biden said today, we will respond decisively
at a time and place of our choosing,' Bates said. 'President Biden has acted
swiftly and forcefully to hold the Iranian backers of these hostile groups
accountable – including with multiple air strikes.
'Attempts by far right congressional Republicans to
politicize our national security are illogical and detrimental to our safety
and security.'
'In fact, these Republican officials never criticized the
previous administration when the same militias attacked American troops,
including in 2020.
'If congressional Republicans share President Biden's
priority of holding Iran accountable, they should back his retaliation against
the groups who committed today's acts, as well as the national security
supplemental request – and they should stop giving Iran a pass for helping
Russia attack Ukraine,' Bates added.
