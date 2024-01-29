BRITNEY SPEARS apologises to to her ex JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE for the things she wrote in her 2023 memoir



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Britney Spears has apologized to Justin Timberlake for the comments she made in her 2023 memoir.

Britney and Justin dated from 1999 until 2002 and in her 2023 book The Woman In Me, Britney made a series of explosive revelations about their relationship.

She wrote that he urged her to have an abortion when she fell pregnant and that he made her look like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America's golden boy” when they broke up.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, Britney extended an olive branch to her ex, taking to Instagram to apologise for “some of the things” she wrote while also praising Justin's two new songs Selfish and Sanctified.

For her post, she shared a recent clip of Justin performing with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

She wrote: "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too.”

Britney made multiple accusations against her ex in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, including criticizing his 2002 track Cry Me a River for how it made her look.

When they split his career soared. Albums and songs were promoted under the narrative that she broke his heart. In the music video for Cry Me A River, he even used a Britney lookalike and she was vilified for their break-up. In 2018 Justin said he was so emotional following the split that he unloaded his feelings by writing Cry Me a River in just two hours.

Britney wrote about how she felt voiceless after her ex put out his top five hits, which effectively put forward his narrative of being the wronged party in their breakup.

She wrote in her book: “I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story. I couldn't explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don't think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don't think he understands to this day.”

Britney also revealed she got pregnant by Justin in 2000 but she had an abortion because the N*Sync star “didn't want to be a father.”

Britney detailed the “agonizing” decision to terminate the pregnancy after conceiving in late 2000 when the pair were both 19.

The star claimed while she wanted the baby and “dreamed of having a family” with Justin, he wasn't ready for the responsibilities of parenthood and thought they were too young.

She wrote: "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

"He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.

“I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

She went on to accuse Justin of cheating on her during their three-year relationship. Britney didn't name the person the hitmaker allegedly cheated on her with, referring to her as “another celebrity.”