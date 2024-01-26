AMOSO RONO, the trending Kalenjin man whose fiancée cancelled their wedding at the last minute last month, lands a lucrative job abroad (PHOTOs).

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Last month, Amos Rono went viral after his fiancée, Nelly Chepkoech, cancelled their wedding at the last minute.

Chepkoech broke the devastating news to Koech through Africa Gospel Church Tenwek Director Reuben Koech, saying she was not ready to proceed with the wedding.

At first, she claimed she was still young and not ready to settle down for marriage but after being interrogated further, she revealed she had another man in her life.

After Chepkoech cancelled the wedding, Rono said he had decided to end his relationship with her and would no longer wish to marry her.

He said it was heart-breaking that his bride kept him in the dark until the last minute.

The 30-year-old man from Bomet has since moved on and God has opened another door for him, a month after his fiancée dumped him.

He is set to fly out of the country for greener pastures.

He was pictured at the Immigration offices picking up his passport.

See photos.