AMOSO RONO, the trending Kalenjin man whose fiancée cancelled their wedding at the last minute last month, lands a lucrative job abroad (PHOTOs).

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Last month, Amos Rono
went viral after his fiancée, Nelly Chepkoech, cancelled their wedding at the
last minute.
Chepkoech broke the devastating news to
Koech through Africa Gospel Church Tenwek Director Reuben
Koech, saying she was not ready to proceed with the wedding.
At first, she claimed she was still young and not ready to settle down
for marriage but after being interrogated further, she revealed she had another
man in her life.
After
Chepkoech cancelled the wedding, Rono said he
had decided to end his relationship with her and would no longer wish to marry
her.
He said it was heart-breaking that his bride kept him in the dark until
the last minute.
The 30-year-old man from Bomet has since moved on and God has opened
another door for him, a month after his fiancée dumped him.
He is set to fly out of the country for greener pastures.
He was pictured at the Immigration offices picking up his passport.
