African TEMI ADEYEMI to compete as Miss London at Miss England beauty pageant after the original winner dropped out of the race to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding



Saturday, January 27, 2024 – A British-African born, Temi Adeyemi, will now compete as Miss London at the Miss England beauty pageant after the original winner dropped out of the race to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding.

The accounts assistant, 26, from Enfield, Middlesex, who came up as Runner-up, will now compete as Miss London in the final.

This comes after the original winner of the Miss London beauty pageant, Natasha Beresford, was stripped of her Miss London crown after she dropped out of the Miss England title battle to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding.

Natasha, a dental nurse who is originally from Sheffield said: 'Unfortunately I will no longer be representing London and taking part in the Miss England national final in May.





'My best friend is getting married in the north of England on the same weekend, and I have already promised to be her bridesmaid.

'I would like to thank everyone for their support during my time in the contest, and I wish all the Miss England finalists the best of luck.'

She had been due to compete in the Miss England final in Wolverhampton in May and had a 'great chance' of being crowned the winner, organisers say.

National director of Miss England Angie Beasley, has now confirmed that runner-up Temi Adeyemi, 26, will now compete as Miss London in the final.

In a statement, Adeyemi said: 'I was hoping to enter the Miss England Final make up free to embrace natural beauty.

'For me, it's an empowering statement. It's also an honour for me to represent London. I'm so excited.'