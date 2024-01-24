Actor RYAN GOSLING slams the Academy over Barbie co-star MARGOT ROBBIE and GRETA GERWIG's Oscars snub

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Canadian actor, Ryan Gosling has expressed his disappointment after his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed by the Oscars.
Gosling, 43, who himself was nominated for Best Supporting
Actor for his portrayal of Ken in the film, shared that the movie would not
exist without Margot, 33, and Greta, 40.
'There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie
movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible
for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.'
'No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film
without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they
are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.'
'Their work should be recognized along with the other very
deserving nominees,' he declared.
A source told DailyMail Ryan 'believes that his role was so
well received thanks to the work that [Margot and Greta] did, making his
performance Oscar-worthy in the first place.'
'He is ecstatic that he was honored but it is bittersweet
that his enjoyment can't be shared with Greta and Margot in the next few months
because they were snubbed.'
The source added the father-of-two will perform I'm Just Ken
during the ceremony and 'may incorporate his feelings on Margot and Greta not
getting nominated.'
Gosling began his statement by expressing gratitude for his
nomination. 'I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside
such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films.'
'And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also
incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named
Ken,' he shared.
The actor then went on to share his disappointment at Margot
and Greta not being nominated, before praising them for their work on the film.
'Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless,
scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke
our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history.'
Lastly, he congratulated his other co-star America Ferrera, who received the Best Supporting Actress nod. 'Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.'
