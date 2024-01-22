A slay queen accuses a popular married prophet of being a deadbeat dad - He dumped her after she got pregnant (PHOTOs).

Monday, January 22,
2024 - A self-proclaimed South African prophet has been accused of being a
deadbeat dad.
The youthful man of God, identified as Prophet Innocent
Muritho, had an extra-marital affair with a young lady which resulted in the
birth of a boy.
The rogue prophet abandoned the lady and their young son.
She is struggling to raise the boy single-handedly despite
not having a stable income.
Interestingly, the boy is a carbon copy of the wealthy
prophet.
This is not the first time Prophet Muritho has been caught in a scandal.
In 2021, he landed himself in trouble after he posted a
series of videos on social media while visibly intoxicated.
After the embarrassing videos went viral, he was forced to post an apology on his Facebook page.
In his apology, he said he suffered a lot of persecution and
he was under pressure.
“Unfortunately I have
acted in ways that are not acceptable to any of you,” he said.
“I’m sorry for the
horrible example I have set. I’m so sorry for the circumstances that have
caused shame and embarrassment to all of you,” he added.
He said he was caught in a moment of weakness where he did
things he was not supposed to do.
It is worth noting that the prophet lives a flamboyant
lifestyle, even as his kid suffers.
