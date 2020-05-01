_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, May 1, 2020 - Controversial Economist Dr. David Ndii has launched a scathing attack against President Uhuru after the Head of State defended his decision to send flowers as solidarity gifts for medics and patients in the United Kingdom.





Speaking on Friday from State House while marking the International Labour Day commemoration, a visibly angry Uhuru slammed Kenyans castigating his gesture.





“I really laughed the other day when I saw some people saying that I had made a mistake sending flowers to UK.





“Surely! Do these people realize that one day Corona will be over? Those flowers employ thousands of Kenyans and they say, '...people are remembered when there's trouble...'









"When we send those flowers and they see they are coming from Kenya, when markets get back to operation and people go to trade they will see our flowers and remember that we thought of them when they were in trouble and that goodwill will prompt them to buy our flowers.





“Think before you start talking nonsense on this social media of yours!" Uhuru said.





In response, Dr.Ndii, who has been a vocal critic of the President and his lopsided priorities, termed Uhuru as a ‘greedy, rudderless and drunken idiot’





See his tweet below.







