Monday, March 4, 2020 - Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, Willis Raburu, has parted ways with his sexy slay queen wife, Marya Prude, after she found out that he was involved in an extra-marital affair with a Ugandan woman.





Raburu and his wife have been engaging in social media PDAs and pretending to be a perfect couple but behind the scenes, their marriage was rocked with many problems.





Sources intimate that Mary called it quits after she found out that Raburu was secretly smashing a Ugandan woman.





Instead of consoling her after losing their baby, Raburu was secretly meeting the Ugandan woman for secret sex escapades.





When she confronted him, he went mad and kicked her out of their matrimonial home.





Raburu’s wife currently lives in Thindigua after parting ways with her husband.





‘She has also de-activated all her social media pages where she used to display fake PDAs with her cheating husband.





A lot of Kenyans thought that Raburu and his wife were the ultimate celebrity couple but they were just faking it for social media.



