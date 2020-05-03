_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday May 3, 2020 - Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has said the residents of Old Town in Mombasa will be subjected to mandatory testing, if they don’t show up to be tested willingly in the ongoing mass testing drive.





Speaking yesterday, Joho expressed displeasure in the number of people who had showed up to be tested, as only 131 people had been tested out of a population 28, 000 people in Old Town.





Governor Joho also threatened that a total lockdown was an option should the residents continue to flout the laid-down directives.





He also vowed to arrest anyone who refuses to be tested.





In his speech, Joho pointed out that 6 of the 12 Coronavirus death recorded in Mombasa are from Old Town.





His statement comes at a time Mombasa has so far recorded a total of 129 positive cases of Covid-19.





On the other hand, the Ministry of Health also kicked off mass testing in Kawangware, (Nairobi) an area listed among Covid-19 hot spots. Kawangware has 20 confirmed cases of Coronavirus after 7 more people tested positive Saturday. (Nairobi) an area listed among Covid-19 hot spots. Kawangware has 20 confirmed cases of Coronavirus after 7 more people tested positive Saturday.





“Kawangware is an area under surveillance.”





“We have identified markets as one of the areas of transmission.”





“We will deploy surveillance team to different zones so to interact with public, ensure social distancing, show people correct ways of putting on masks, ” said Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi.





