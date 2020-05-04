_________________________________________________________________________

Monday May 4, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has vowed never to back down after rejecting a deal he signed with President Uhuru Kenyatta to handover some functions in Nairobi County to National Government.





He said he is ready to be killed or jailed but will hand over Nairobi to Uhuru and his Government.





According to sources, Sonko is planning a series of provocative activities this week that could put him in direct confrontation with Uhuru.





One of the activities, according to sources, will be distribution of food in city estates, with the anticipation that the move will be disrupted by National Government.





“The action of police dispersing families receiving food from the governor is certain to annoy people,” said the source.





Sonko, who appears to have shifted to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, has openly defied President Uhuru, who witnessed the signing of the deal that saw the creation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) to take over key functions from the county.





Sonko has not only blocked efforts to give the authority cash by refusal to sign the budget, but has threatened to move to court to overturn the transfer saying he signed it under duress.





The move has been emboldened by the stance of the Senate, which has insisted that the Sh15.6 million Nairobi budget be put under his watch under the County Revenue Fund.





It is a catch-22 for Uhuru because although the transfer deed was meant to transfer execution of critical responsibilities to the authority, the governor retains strong control of county finances.



