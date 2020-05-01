_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, May 1, 2020- New details have emerged over how Deputy President William Ruto was on Friday barred from accessing State House, Nairobi ,during Labour Day celebrations.

This year Labour Day was supposed to be held at Uhuru Park grounds but due to Coronavirus disease, President Uhuru Kenyatta requested Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, to hold the ceremony at State House, Nairobi.





Sources said the DP was barred from attending the function which the President was the chief guest.





“He was willing to attend the function but he was barred from accessing State House by organisers,” said a source, who requested a condition of anonymity.





The relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy has been ruined over what insiders call “irreconcilable differences”





This war between Uhuru and Ruto, not only has it ruined the ruling party but has also created to factions in Jubilee namely Kieleweke and Tanganga groups.





Kieleweke is headed by Uhuru will DP heads the Tanga Tanga faction.



