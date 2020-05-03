_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday May 3, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed the use herbal medicine in the treatment of Covid-19 after rejecting UK drug that is in its clinical trials.





Uhuru was part of a teleconference call involving 10 African Heads of State that discussed the adoption of Covid-19 organic medicine.





The yesterday meeting was held to discuss in detail the efficacy of the Covid Organics Medicine (CVO) that was developed by Madagascar in treating Covid-19 patients.





The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina took to Twitter on Monday, April 20, to claim that the concoction named Covid Organics (CVO) – a form of herbal tea – is curing Covid-19 patients.





World Health Organization (WHO) however in a statement warned against any self-medication and said that it has not recommended any medicine as a cure for the Covid-19.





Malagasy President, chaired the meeting and presented the product to the other Heads of States in the video conference call.





Presidents present in the meeting were, Cyril Ramaphosa (African Union Chairperson and South Africa), Abdul Fatah El Sisi (Egypt), President Felix Tshisekedi (DRC), President Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya).





Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Ali Bongo (Gabon), Mahamadou Issoufou (Niger), Idris Derby (Chad), Boubacar Keita (Mali) and Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar).





They also formed a Covid-19 Ministerial Response Coordinating Committees on Health, Transport, Finance and Agriculture to respond to the various factors surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.





The Bureau of Heads of State of the African Union also formulated a continental strategy to better prepare and respond to any new cases of the virus on the continent.





The meeting also shared experimental drugs on the deadly virus, vaccines and clinical trials that have kicked off around the world.





Kenya was earmarked as a testing ground for the United Kingdom Covid-19 vaccine but Uhuru denied knowledge of the plans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST