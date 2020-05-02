_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, May 2, 2020- This lions thought they had secured a yummy meal but they were shocked.





From the video going viral on social media, the pride of five lions had surrounded a Giraffe and tried to bring it down.





However, the Giraffe put on a spirited fight and dragged the poor lions along and after a long struggle the big cats realized they had bitten more than they could chew and gave up.





And the Giraffe lived to see another day.





The Giraffe’s show of sheer power and determination despite being cornered is jut incredible.





This incredible moment was captured at the Klaserie Game Reserve in South Africa.





Watch the video below.



