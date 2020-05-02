_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, May 2, 2020- This trending photo was taken in Kakamega town.





A defiant Luyha man wanted to get in a super-market with his bicycle.





The guard manning the entrance had a hard time convincing him to leave his bicycle behind.





This is just funny.





See photo, EH!EH!.









The Kenyan DAILY POST