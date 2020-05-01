_________________________________________________________________________
Friday, May 01, 2020 - One police officer has died and his seven colleagues are missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by floods.
The officers were pushing their vehicle which was stuck in the bed of River Kagir in Baringo County when the floods swept them away around 7.30pm
Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya also confirmed that the search for the missing officers had commenced.
