Monday May 4, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reported formed his own party ahead of the 2022 General Elections and planning to leave empty Jubilee shell to Deputy President William Ruto.





His allies allegedly raised millions at a fundraiser meant to finance a new political party in the event that the stay in Jubilee becomes untenable.





Agriculture CS Peter Munya is reported to have presided over a fundraiser at the La Mada Hotel where President Kenyatta was quoted as sending a Sh5 million contribution.





A total of Sh64 million was raised and is expected to oil the operations of the newly registered United National Party (UNP).





The development came as Deputy President William Ruto and his allies plan a hostile retake of Jubilee, insisting they are not going anywhere.





According to Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa, an insider in the Ruto camp, the DP was keen to remain in Jubilee and use it as a vehicle for his 2022 presidential campaign.





The Ruto's team is expected to move to court after they lost their bid to have Jubilee Secretary General blocked from changing a list of party officials who are loyal to Uhuru.





Uhuru’s allies have in the past indicated that they did not mind moving out of Jubilee as they could easily move into a "bigger party" with other like-minded leaders.





Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, a family friend of the Kenyattas, recently intimated that a political coalition between Uhuru and ODM Leader Raila Odinga was likely to take form after the Covid-19 crisis is resolved.



