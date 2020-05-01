_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, May 1, 2020- As the Coronavirus continues to spread in the country, people have been urged to stay at home and observe social distancing as one of the measures to curb its spread.





However, some people are still going on with their daily routines exposing themselves and their families to this deadly virus.





For instance, this lady went to have her hair done in a salon and when she returned home, her young daughter gave her a dressing down.









The young girl was angry and told the mother in no uncertain terms that she’s risking her life by going to the salon as her sister rushed to sanitize her.





Watch the video below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



